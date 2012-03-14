Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan is being urged to include a tax
cut for 40,000 additional medium-sized businesses in this year's
Federal Budget as an alternative that would result in the
countries' 3300 largest firms missing out on tax breaks, but
result in the passage of the mining tax through the Senate.
Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday reaffirmed
that he would not support Labor's tax cuts, given that they were
a part of the minerals resource rent levy, but said he would
instead introduce "modest" company tax relief if elected.
Computer security and copy protection software maker Uniloc
has secured an agreement that will see Microsoft Corporation
,MSFT.O> pay licensing payments to the Australian firm for the
use of technology to deter pirating of the Microsoft Office and
Windows XP products.
Uniloc and Microsoft had been embroiled in a long-running
patent infringement suit, with a court in the United States at
one stage awarding A$368 million in damages to Uniloc. "We
didn't want to burn our bridges," Ric Richardson, former
chairman and major shareholder in Uniloc, said. Page 3.
A judge in the Victorian Supreme Court has slammed
legislation that grants lawyers legal immunity from lawsuits
lodged by their former clients.
Justice Kevin Bell yesterday ruled in favour of Melbourne
law firm Goddard Elliott against Paul Fritsch, but said the
decision was "deeply troubling".
"If you go to a surgeon who makes an error in an operating
theatre they can be sued, but a lawyer can't be. It is
extraordinary," the judge said. Mr Fritsch sued the law firm
for its professional conduct in a property dispute that it
settled on his behalf. Page 3.
A parliamentary report released yesterday has declared that
the Federal Government's A$10.6 billion minerals resource rent
tax (MRRT) will not negatively impact upon investment in the
resources sector.
The Senate Economics Legislation Committee, which prepared
the report, said the panel "believes any change in investment is
more likely to be attributable to external economic factors than
to concerns about Australia's economic environment, the future
of the mining industry or the MRRT". Page 4.
David Gonski, the chairman-elect of the Federal Government's
A$73 billion Future Fund, yesterday said he had advised Labor
that the founder of the sovereign wealth fund, former federal
treasurer Peter Costello, had received the "strong endorsement"
of the fund's board to replace outgoing chairman David Murray.
Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong has previously stated
that Mr Gonski "did not make any "recommendations" about a
successor. Page 1.
Industry yesterday called on the Federal Government to
radically overhaul corporate tax in order to improve the
competitiveness of local businesses and Australia's
attractiveness as a target for foreign investment.
The calls were a response to political debate over a 1
percent cut to the company tax rate, which the Federal
Government wants to fund through the proceeds of its minerals
resource rent tax. Page 1.
The professional conduct of Bernadette O'Neill, general
manager of Fair Work Australia, during the workplace arbiter's
investigation into Labor MP Craig Thomson, will be the subject
of an inquiry by the Commonwealth Ombudsman.
The move is a response to a complaint from the HR Nicholls
Society think tank, which said Mr Thomson and other members of
the Health Services Union had been "discriminated against"
because of the length of Fair Work's inquiry, which is still
ongoing after three years. Page 1.
Daniel Grollo, chief executive of construction group Grocon,
yesterday warned that the high Australian dollar and exorbitant
pay rises could result in the industry shutting down within the
next three years.
"As an industry, if we have not produced some productivity
gains over the next three years, with a combination of our
currency and our labour rates, we will be so disproportionately
out of whack with other centres around the world that our
industry will basically have a strike of capital," Mr Grollo
said. Page 1.
Business organisations are continuing to lobby the Senate to
support a reduction in the company tax rate after the Australian
Greens and the Coalition joined forces to air their disapproval
of the proposal, which is being funded by the Federal
Government's minerals resources rent tax.
"I never thought I would see the day that the Liberal Party
would join with the Greens to vote against a tax cut for
business," Prime Minister Julia Gillard said yesterday. Page 1.
Figures from the New South Wales Education Department have
revealed a 30 percent plus drop in enrolments in at least 14 of
the state's public schools over the last five years.
Maurie Mulheron, president of the New South Wales Teachers
Federation, yesterday wrote to Michelle Bruniges,
Director-General of Education, to call on the department to
release an alleged list of schools that were being "identified"
as targets for consolidation or closure. Page 1.
Three men charged with multiple counts of selling,
possessing and importing 150 model 26 Glock pistols since last
year appeared in court in New South Wales yesterday.
Police said the appearance of the men in court meant the
international gun ring could no longer function in Australia,
although they admitted that other syndicates could be
operating.
Authorities also revealed that most of the weapons allegedly
imported by the ring are now owned by some of the state's
underworld icons. Page 2.
An independent report into the state's mental health system
found that while the Mental Health Review Tribunal was operating
well, there was insufficient safeguards for patients' rights.
The study, conducted by consultants Communio, also found
that controversial alterations that allowed seriously unwell
psychiatric patients to be incarcerated without review for up to
a month were implemented on assumptions with no foundation.
Page 3.
Darren Curnoe, co-leader of a team investigating fossils
containing evidence of prehistoric humans, yesterday said the
previously unknown Red Deer Cave people had a very distinct
physical appearance.
"They look very different to all modern humans, whether
alive today or in Africa 150,000 years ago," Professor Curnoe
said. The research outlining the discovery of the human species
will be published today in the PLoS One journal. Page 1.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer yesterday vowed to sue the
Federal Government in the High Court to challenge the
constitutional validity of the carbon tax.
In an interview on the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation's 7.30 current affairs program, Mr Palmer said "in
the spirit of love and reconciliation we can forgive the
Treasurer, but the Australian people will never forgive the
Labor Party for destroying the opportunities of our children,
our future generations". Page 1.
A Victorian government committee has heard that new suburbs
in the state's capital are so badly designed that residents
could be afflicted with a number of chronic diseases like
depression and obesity, costing the state's health system
hundreds of millions of dollars.
Councils argued that the rising population had hamstrung
their capacity to provide medical services, parks and public
transport, resulting in "obesogenic" areas that make it easier
to gain weight. Page 1.
Shannon Bennett, the head chef at Vue de Monde, yesterday
said the Victorian restaurant would explore ways to boost
security after four base jumpers disguised as patrons descended
from 55 stories up.
"I suspect either they've been up before or they've had
someone come up and scope our procedures because they knew all
the little intricacies that our procedures entail," Mr Bennett
said. Gary Cunningham, president of the Australian BASE
Association, said the men were most likely very skilled base
jumpers. Page 2.
