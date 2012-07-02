LONDON, July 2 Financial Times Headlines AGIUS TO QUIT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL COALITION PUTS HEATHROW DECISION ON ICE RATINGS AGENCIES FACE PROBE GILT AUCTIONS TO BE PUT ON HOLD FOR OLYMPICS VODAFONE REVIEWS MCLAREN F1 SPONSORSHIP EUROPEAN CARMAKERS CLASH ON EMISSIONS L&G TO OFFER SOCIAL HOUSING LOANS ASTRAZENECA EYES MORE DEALS AFTER AMYLIN

Overview AGIUS TO QUIT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL Marcus Agius will resign as chairman of Barclays on Monday, in the hope that his departure will take the sting out of mounting criticism from politicians and shareholders over the bank's role in the price-fixing of interbank lending rates.

COALITION PUTS HEATHROW DECISION ON ICE The coalition government is planning to delay a decision on increasing airport capacity in the south east of England until after the next general election.

RATINGS AGENCIES FACE PROBE The European markets watchdog is investigating whether the big three credit ratings agencies' methods of evaluating banks are rigorous and transparent enough, its chairman Steven Maijoor said in an interview.

GILT AUCTIONS TO BE PUT ON HOLD FOR OLYMPICS The UK Treasury has called off its weekly gilt auctions for a four-week period between mid-July and mid-August, apparently because it is afraid that too many bond traders will be working from home - or not at all - during the Olympics.VODAFONE REVIEWS MCLAREN F1 SPONSORSHIP Vodafone is reviewing its global sports and events sponsorship including its title sponsorship of the McLaren Formula One team.

EUROPEAN CARMAKERS CLASH ON EMISSIONS A row has broken out between Germany's premium carmakers and their French and Italian competitors over the formula used by the European Commission to assign long-term CO2-cutting targets to manufacturers.

L&G TO OFFER SOCIAL HOUSING LOANS Insurer Legal & General is to start providing loans to housing associations, the latest example of a new lender moving to take advantage of the shortfall in bank finance to the property sector.

ASTRAZENECA EYES MORE DEALS AFTER AMYLIN AstraZeneca has the cash and appetite for more acquisitions, the acting head of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group said, after finalising his innovative $7 billion joint purchase of Amylin with Bristol-Myers Squibb over the weekend.