AGIUS TO QUIT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
COALITION PUTS HEATHROW DECISION ON ICE
RATINGS AGENCIES FACE PROBE
GILT AUCTIONS TO BE PUT ON HOLD FOR OLYMPICS
VODAFONE REVIEWS MCLAREN F1 SPONSORSHIP
EUROPEAN CARMAKERS CLASH ON EMISSIONS
L&G TO OFFER SOCIAL HOUSING LOANS
ASTRAZENECA EYES MORE DEALS AFTER AMYLIN
AGIUS TO QUIT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
Marcus Agius will resign as chairman of Barclays on
Monday, in the hope that his departure will take the sting out
of mounting criticism from politicians and shareholders over the
bank's role in the price-fixing of interbank lending rates.
COALITION PUTS HEATHROW DECISION ON ICE
The coalition government is planning to delay a decision on
increasing airport capacity in the south east of England until
after the next general election.
RATINGS AGENCIES FACE PROBE
The European markets watchdog is investigating whether the big
three credit ratings agencies' methods of evaluating banks are
rigorous and transparent enough, its chairman Steven Maijoor
said in an interview.
GILT AUCTIONS TO BE PUT ON HOLD FOR OLYMPICS
The UK Treasury has called off its weekly gilt auctions for a
four-week period between mid-July and mid-August, apparently
because it is afraid that too many bond traders will be working
from home - or not at all - during the Olympics.VODAFONE REVIEWS MCLAREN F1 SPONSORSHIP
Vodafone is reviewing its global sports and events
sponsorship including its title sponsorship of the McLaren
Formula One team.
EUROPEAN CARMAKERS CLASH ON EMISSIONS
A row has broken out between Germany's premium carmakers and
their French and Italian competitors over the formula used by
the European Commission to assign long-term CO2-cutting targets
to manufacturers.
L&G TO OFFER SOCIAL HOUSING LOANS
Insurer Legal & General is to start providing loans to
housing associations, the latest example of a new lender moving
to take advantage of the shortfall in bank finance to the
property sector.
ASTRAZENECA EYES MORE DEALS AFTER AMYLIN
AstraZeneca has the cash and appetite for more
acquisitions, the acting head of the Anglo-Swedish
pharmaceutical group said, after finalising his innovative $7
billion joint purchase of Amylin with Bristol-Myers Squibb over
the weekend.