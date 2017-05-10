May 10 Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V. closed its share subscription at 40 lei per share, financial news website Profit.ro said on Wednesday, putting the value of its initial public offering at 869.8 million lei ($207.68 million).

The IPO is one of the largest on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the first of a telecommunications company.

DIGI had said it expected a price range of 38 to 56 lei per share for the 21.74 million shares on offer from existing owners. The owners may choose to allot an additional 2.17 million shares.

DIGI shares are expected to start trading on the Bucharest bourse on May 16. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank acted as global coordinators, with BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial Services coordinating the subscription registry. ($1 = 4.1881 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)