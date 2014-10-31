Oct 31 Digia Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 21.7 million euros versus 21.4 million euros
* Q3 operating profit 0.9 million euros versus 1.0 million
euros
* Sees demand to remain good in all domestic business areas,
but anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in net sales in
final quarter
* Expects to see at least moderate profitability in its
domestic business
* Says expects it market in Finland to remain at roughly
previous year's level in 2014
* Says net sales of qt business are expected to grow in
final quarter, resulting in a year-on-year improvement in
full-year net sales
* Says anticipates operating profit to be close to zero in
final quarter and to remain in red for full year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
