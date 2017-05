Oct 6 Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean telecommunications company that sponsors sprinter Usain Bolt and the West Indies cricket team, has decided to withdraw its plans to go public for now, citing "current conditions, particularly in emerging markets."

The company was expected to raise as much as $2 billion from the IPO in the United States, is owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)