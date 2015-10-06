* Cites market conditions in emerging markets
* Co was expected to raise about $2 bln from U.S. IPO
(Adds analysts' comments, IPO market background)
By Rachel Chitra
Oct 6 Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean
telecommunications company that sponsors sprinter Usain Bolt and
the West Indies cricket team, has decided to withdraw its plans
to go public for now, citing "current conditions, particularly
in emerging markets."
The company, owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, was
expected to raise as much as $2 billion from its U.S. IPO.
The Hamilton, Bermuda-based firm said it has seen a number
of IPOs listing at a discount to the expected price range. "This
is a less attractive route for us," it said.
Last week, all the five companies that made their market
debut, including Surgery Partners Inc, Performance Food
Group Co and Edge Therapeutics Inc, cut their
offer price below the expected price range.
With volatility across global markets this year, 46
companies withdrew their IPO plans as of Sept. 30, compared with
38 companies last year, according to Renaissance Capital data.
(bit.ly/1MXKnRq)
Going forward, some IPO deals may require a 20 percent
pricing discount, compared with the benchmark 10-15 percent
range, in light of the current volatility, bankers noted at the
IFR ECM event held at Thomson Reuters' offices last month.
Digicel's balance sheet is very weak, Francis Gaskins,
president of research firm IPO Desktop, said.
"It's a big company that has been losing money since it
started," Gaskins said. "They've been growing subscribers at 2
percent a year."
Digicel reported a loss of $157.6 million on revenue of
$2.79 billion for the year ended March 31, compared with a
profit of $43.5 million on revenue of $2.75 billion a year
earlier.
""Their revenue is flat, they are losing money, the company
is not growing - it would not be seen as the most attractive of
investments," said Jay Ritter, professor of finance, University
of Florida.
Digicel, however, reiterated that its growth plans remained
unchanged and it would be looking at strengthening its interests
in data, business solutions, cable TV and broadband.
The company provides wireless services to 13.6 million
subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific
regions.
Digicel was founded in 2001 in Jamaica by O'Brien, who owns
Ireland's most circulated newspaper - The Irish Independent. He
also owns four other national newspapers, 13 regional newspapers
and two major national radio stations through media group
Independent News and Media.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Don Sebastian)