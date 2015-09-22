Sept 22 Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean
telecommunications company that sponsors sprinter Usain Bolt and
the West Indies cricket team, said it expects its initial public
offering to be priced between $13 and $16 per share.
The company, founded by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien,
said it would sell 124.1 million Class A shares in the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1G09nT6)
Digicel provides wireless services to 13.6 million
subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific
regions, according to a recent filing.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)