Sept 22 Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean telecommunications company that sponsors sprinter Usain Bolt and the West Indies cricket team, said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $13 and $16 per share.

The company, founded by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, said it would sell 124.1 million Class A shares in the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1G09nT6)

Digicel provides wireless services to 13.6 million subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions, according to a recent filing. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)