BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Digicore Holdings Ltd : * EBITDA R67,2 million increased 16 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * EPS and HEPS 8,2 cents increased 42 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Profit before tax R22,1 million increased 55 pct for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Says repaid R34 million in loans and bank overdraft facilities plus R3.7 million to our exiting black economic empowerment partners * Revenue rose by R14 million (3pct) for six months ended 31 December 2013 * Our future sales model should be more balanced given the external funding now in place * No interim dividend will be declared and paid to the shareholders
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)