BRIEF-Wonders Information to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 18 Digicore Holdings Ltd :
* FY headline earnings will be between 4.7 cents and 5.4 cents per share
* FY attributable earnings will be between 1.8 cents and 3.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016