Sept 19 Digital Realty Trust, L.P. on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Digital Realty Trust, Inc., said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, L.P. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.684 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.784 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS