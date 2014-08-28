Aug 28 Digital Ally Inc, a maker of
wearable cameras, said it received an order of more than $1.1
million from the Michigan police force.
The company's shares rose 10 percent to $12.65 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
Interest in makers of security cameras has surged as
pressure mounts on the police for a transparent investigation
into the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old by a policeman in
Ferguson, Missouri.
Digital Ally, which produces cameras compact enough to be
pinned to shirts, belts or eyeglasses, has reported heightened
demand for its product since the shooting.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)