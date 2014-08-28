(Adds details, background)
Aug 28 Digital Ally Inc said the Michigan police
force placed an order for the company's flagship video cameras
for its fleet, highlighting the spike in demand for surveillance
systems since a policeman fatally shot an unarmed teenager in
Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9.
The fallout has led to protests and a clamor to find ways to
hold law enforcement officials accountable, which in turn has
led to a spike in interest in companies such as Digital Ally
and Taser International Inc.
Digital Ally, which also makes cameras compact enough to be
pinned to shirts, belts or eyeglasses, said on Thursday it
received an order of more than $1.1 million from Michigan state
police.
The company's shares jumped 20 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday, adding to the 200 percent spike in their value
since the shooting.
Michigan police ordered Digital Ally's DVM-800 video camera
which are fitted in the rear view mirrors of patrol cars, the
company said.
These and the company's miniature, body-worn audio-video
systems together generated about 45 percent of Digital Ally's
total revenue of $3.5 million in the quarter ended June 30.
The company said the order will ship in the current quarter
and brings the total value of its contract with the State of
Michigan to $6.5 million.
Digital Ally's shares were up 19 percent at $13.65 in
premarket trading. Shares of Taser, best known for its stun
guns, was down 1.25 percent at $15.75.
Up to Wednesday's close, Taser's shares had gained about 29
percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)