* Judge suggests delaying Digital Domain auction
* "Titanic" effects firm filed for bankruptcy Tuesday
* "Studios are freaking out" -lawyer
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 12 The speed of the
proposed bankruptcy sale of the Oscar-winning special-effects
company Digital Domain Media Group Inc is
"unprecedented," a judge said on Wednesday, and suggested
delaying an auction planned for next week.
The company filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with only
$50,000 in the bank and unable to meet Friday's payroll, its
attorney, Robert Feinstein, told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware.
Digital Domain won an Academy Award for its work on
"Titanic" and has created effects for more than 90 major films
including "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."
Feinstein, of law firm Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, said
the company was being cut off by studios. He urged Judge Brendan
Shannon to allow it to hold an auction on Sept. 21 or risk
having the company liquidated as major studios pulled their film
projects.
The judge made no immediate ruling, and the hearing was
continuing on Wednesday afternoon.
"The studios are freaking out," Feinstein said. He said any
delay in special-effects work risked upsetting carefully planned
release dates for big-budget films.
But the judge suggested a short delay would allow creditors
to organize and review the fairness of the sale process. "Is
there a material difference that two weeks would make?" he
asked.
Searchlight Capital has proposed an initial bid of $15
million for the company, which would be subject to competing
bids and would require court approval.
Reuters on Tuesday reported that Prime Focus World, which
created the special effects for the blockbuster "Avatar," was
contemplating a bid, according to a person with knowledge of its
interest.