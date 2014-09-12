Sept 12 Digital First Media, publisher of Denver
Post and San Jose Mercury News, said it was considering selling
itself as part of a review of its options.
The company, which publishes 76 newspapers and 160 weeklies
in 15 U.S. states, said the alternatives being considered also
included the sale of one or more of its regional units.
"We believe we have many options available to us to maximize
the value of our businesses for our stockholders, and the Board
of Directors has therefore decided to assess the full range of
those opportunities," said Chief Executive John Paton.
Digital First Media, formed through the merger of Media News
Group and the former Journal Register Co in December last year,
said it is the second largest newspaper company in the United
States by circulation.
The company said it has hired UBS Securities LLC as its
financial adviser and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP as its legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)