Sept 12 Digital First Media, publisher of Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News, said it was considering selling itself as part of a review of its options.

The company, which publishes 76 newspapers and 160 weeklies in 15 U.S. states, said the alternatives being considered also included the sale of one or more of its regional units.

"We believe we have many options available to us to maximize the value of our businesses for our stockholders, and the Board of Directors has therefore decided to assess the full range of those opportunities," said Chief Executive John Paton.

Digital First Media, formed through the merger of Media News Group and the former Journal Register Co in December last year, said it is the second largest newspaper company in the United States by circulation.

The company said it has hired UBS Securities LLC as its financial adviser and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP as its legal adviser. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)