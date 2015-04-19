By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19 DigitalGlobe
Inc this week unveiled new Web-based tools that could
help military troops, relief workers and others use its
high-resolution satellite images, social media feeds and other
data without needing massive bandwidth.
The tools, which are in beta-testing now, give users access
to complex data processing done in the cloud, including rapid
analysis about everything from helicopter and paratrooper
landing sites to social media usage in a specific area.
Accessible on any cellphone, iPad or other portable device,
the analytical tools can also be downloaded and cached for later
use, even when there is no connectivity, DigitalGlobe Chief
Technical Officer Walter Scott said.
Scott said DigitalGlobe developed the system to allow users
to benefit more from its imagery, which he called the world's
highest-quality commercial satellite data, and the growing
amount of unclassified information available from sources around
the world.
"This is a very, very bandwidth-light way of working with
data," he said. "All the heavy lifting is happening in the
background in the cloud ... and you get just the results you
need."
DigitalGlobe's new tools come just days after the director
of the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency told a space
conference that he was making a "seismic shift" in the agency's
work to increase access to and analysis of the vast amount of
unclassified data.
DigitalGlobe's tools use imagery taken over the previous 30
days, making it far more current that what is generally
available on sites like Google Maps. It also allows users to see
archived imagery to track changes over time or look at if the
most current view is obscured by bad weather.
Paul Millhouse, director of technical solutions, said the
new tools were ready to roll out to the 10,000 separate
government agencies or other clients that already use
DigitalGlobe imagery.
Using simple commands, users will be able to analyze and map
Twitter feeds and dozens of other social media data in a given
area, which could prove helpful during disaster relief, or in
helping troops track gatherings or protests in conflict areas.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)