July 31 DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted second-quarter r e sults that beat market expectations and raised its full-year sales forecast.

The company, which earlier this month agreed to buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, said it expects revenue growth of 16 percent for the full year, up from its earlier view of 14 percent growth.

DigitalGlobe reported a second-quarter net income of $9.6 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.