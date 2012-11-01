Nov 1 E-commerce services provider Digital River
Inc said founder Joel Ronning has stepped down as chief
executive.
Ronning, who has led the company since 1994, will continue
to be the chairman of the board until Dec. 31, after which he
will retire from the board.
Thomas Madison, lead independent director, will be the
interim CEO, the company said.
Digital River provides technology and services that enable
clients to sell their products on the Web.
Shares of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company fell 4
percent in extended trade on Thursday, after closing at $14.73
on the Nasdaq.