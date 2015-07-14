ISTANBUL An affiliate of Qatari-based television network Al Jazeera has acquired Turkish satellite network Digiturk, a statement from the companies said late on Monday.

In March three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that BeIN Media Group, which runs the beIN sports network of channels operating in Asia, Europe and the United States, was in advanced talks to buy the Turkish network.

No sale amount was given for the deal.

Digiturk, which has broadcasting rights for Turkey's top soccer league until the end of the 2016-2017 season, is 53 percent owned by Turkey's Cukurova Holding and 47 percent owned by U.S. private equity group Providence Equity Partners.

(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Michael Perry)