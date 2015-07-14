ISTANBUL, July 14 An affiliate of Qatari-based
television network Al Jazeera has acquired Turkish satellite
network Digiturk, a statement from the companies said late on
Monday.
In March three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that BeIN Media Group, which runs the beIN sports network of
channels operating in Asia, Europe and the United States, was in
advanced talks to buy the Turkish network.
No sale amount was given for the deal.
Digiturk, which has broadcasting rights for Turkey's top
soccer league until the end of the 2016-2017 season, is 53
percent owned by Turkey's Cukurova Holding and 47 percent owned
by U.S. private equity group Providence Equity Partners.
