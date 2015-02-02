BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Dignitana AB :
* Says the company's rights issue has been oversubscribed
* Receives proceeds of about 16.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.05 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2589 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.