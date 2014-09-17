BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Dignity Plc
* Group's annual debt service obligations would be expected to reduce from circa £40m to circa £34m per annum
* Approximately £1.00 per ordinary share would be returned to shareholders (a total of circa £54m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
