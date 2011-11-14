* 39-wk underlying oper profit 48.4 mln stg vs 45 mln stg
last yr
* Revenue rises 7.3 pct to 155.8 mln stg
Nov 14 Dignity Plc's underlying
operating profit rose for the nine months ended on Sept. 30,
helped by an increase in the number funeral and crematoria
locations, and maintained a positive outlook for the rest of the
year.
The company said pre-arranged funeral plan sales continued
to be strong and that trading since Sept. 30 was in line with
its expectations.
With the full-year expectations for the year remaining
unchanged, Dignity, the UK's only listed funeral services
provider, added three funeral and seven satellite locations
since July 27.
January-September underlying operating profit 48.4 million
pounds, compared with 45 million pounds last year. Sales for the
period rose 7.3 percent to 155.8 million pounds.
The FTSE-250 company's shares, which have gained 15 percent
in value since the start of this year, closed at 820 pence on
Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)