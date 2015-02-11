BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 Sichuan Dikang Sci & Tech Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on Feb 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mc3bMZ
(Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations