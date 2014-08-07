WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand's Diligent Ltd

* Q2 revenue rises 30 percent on year ago to us$20.3 million

* Q2 gross profit US$16.4 million, up 30 percent

* Number of Diligent Boardbooks users increased by about 5,500 to over 82,600 users in Q2

* H1 revenue up 35 pct on year ago, H1 gross profit US$31.8 million up 35 pct on last year

* H1 gross margins rises to 80.5 pct

* Adjusted EBITDA for H1 US$12.3 million, up 29 pct on yr ago

* Expects full year annual revenue between US$81.5 million and US$82.5 million, an increase of 26 to 27 pct on 2013

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: