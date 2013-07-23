WELLINGTON, July 24 New Zealand's financial
market regulator said on Wednesday it has started legal action
against a former member of software company Diligent Board
Member Services for alleged market manipulation of the
company's shares.
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said it had started
civil action against Brian Henry over certain orders and trades
made by him in 2010, which it claimed breached securities
legislation. The action followed a referral by the market
operator NZX Ltd.
"Market manipulation interferes with the integrity of New
Zealand's financial markets and harms the function of open,
transparent and efficient capital markets," said FMA head of
enforcement Belinda Moffat in a statement.
She said the case is the first related to alleged market
manipulation in New Zealand.
There was no immediate comment from Henry on the legal
action.
Diligent, which largely operates in the United States,
offers software that allow companies to organise and keep track
of documents for boards of directors.
Its shares traded between NZ$0.07 and NZ$0.45 cents during
2009. It last traded down 1.5 percent at NZ$6.40.
So far this year the stock has gained nearly 19 percent
compared with a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50
index.
The company is currently reviewing its corporate governance
after a series of administrative mistakes, including assigning
too many options to executives, failing to get shareholder
approval for directors' fees, and recognising revenue too early.
(Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)