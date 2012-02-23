* Adj EPS $2.21 vs $2.02
* Revenue rises 2 pct to $1.97 bln
* Q4 comp sales rise 3 pct
* Shares rise 12 pct pct
Feb 23 Dillard's Inc's quarterly
profit beat analyst expectations, helped by a rise in same-store
sales and cost cuts, sending the department store chain's shares
up 12 percent.
The company, which competes with Macy's Inc and Kohl's
Corp, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $141.5 million,
or $2.77 per share, compared with $109.6 million, or $1.75 per
share, last year.
Excluding special items, Dillard's earned $2.21 per share,
while two analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.02 per
share.
Sales at the company, which operates 288 Dillard's locations
and 16 clearance centers across 29 states, rose 2 percent to
$1.97 billion.
Comparable store sales, or sales at stores open at least a
year, rose 3 percent.
Earlier in the day, Rival Kohl's forecast its sales to rise
again this fiscal year, but gave a profit forecast below
analysts' estimates.
Shares of Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's were up
$5.71 at $57.91 in late morning trade on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.