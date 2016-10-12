** ING's attempts to buy Turkey's Dimirbank was thwarted by the ECB, Het Financieele Dagblad reports, citing people familiar with talks between Dimir parent HSBC and ING

** ING withdrew after receiving a formal warning letter from ECB, the paper reports

** The ECB was concerned about improper transactions with Iran, the paper says

** ING, HSBC, ECB not immediately available for comment (Reporting by Toby Sterling)