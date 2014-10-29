Oct 29 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :

* Said on Tuesday net asset value per share at Sept 30 at 10.12 euros versus 10.19 euros at June 30

* Said adjusted net asset value per share at Sept 30 at 9.80 euros versus 9.79 euros at June 30

Source text: bit.ly/1wLsb7Y

