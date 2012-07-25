BRIEF-Avalonbay sees Q2 total rental revenue for established communities to increase between 2.5 pct-2.6 pct
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides second quarter 2017 operating update
July 25 DineEquity Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 65 company-owned Applebee's restaurants in Michigan to TSFR Apple Venture LLC.
DineEquity said the sale of the restaurants is expected to bring in after-tax net proceeds of about $61 million and reduce its sale-leaseback related financing obligations by around $38 million. The sales are subject to regulatory approval.
When this and other pending deals close later this year, the company will have completed its plan to sell 510 U.S. company-operated Applebee's restaurants it acquired in 2007 to franchisees.
DineEquity said it would retain ownership of 23 Applebee's test market restaurants.
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides second quarter 2017 operating update
MUMBAI, June 6 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.