Oct 30 DineEquity Inc, which owns the
Applebee's and IHOP restaurant brands, reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by a higher
gain on refranchise and the sale of Applebee's company-operated
restaurants.
Third-quarter net income tripled to $58.7 million, or $3.14
per share, from $15.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $1.03 per share in the latest
quarter.
Total revenue fell 18 percent to $216.3 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 93 cents
per share on revenue of $202.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.