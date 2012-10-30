* Quarter EPS beats estimates by 10 cents a share
* Revenue falls 18 percent
Oct 30 DineEquity Inc, the owner of
Applebee's and IHOP restaurant brands, on Tuesday reported
third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations,
helped by a gain on the sale of restaurants to franchisees.
The Glendale, California-based company also reiterated that
it expects overall sales for the full year at Applebee's
established U.S. restaurants to increase 0.5 to 2.5 percent.
At IHOP the company said it expects sales to "trend toward
the low end of the range" of 1.5 percent lower to 1.5 percent
higher.
One analyst said on the company's conference call that its
wide forecast was cause for some discomfort. Investors use these
same-restaurant sales as a gauge of performance.
U.S. restaurants are fighting over diners, who are spending
cautiously on meals away from home amid weak economic and job
growth.
In recent weeks, chains such as McDonald's Corp,
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
have posted disappointing results.
The company, which recently finished selling most of its
Applebee's restaurants to independent operators, said
third-quarter net income rose to $58.7 million, or $3.14 per
share, from $15.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year
earlier. The latest quarter included a gain of $73.7 million
from the asset sales, which was partially offset by higher
income taxes and expenses, and the expected lower segment profit
resulting from the restaurant sales.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share in the
latest quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to earn
93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 18 percent to $216.3 million, but beat
analysts' expectations of $202.6 million.
Third-quarter sales at all U.S. restaurants open at least 18
months rose 2 percent at Applebee's. They fell 2 percent at
IHOP, after traffic declined.
DineEquity bought the Applebee's bar-and-grill restaurant
chain in a $2 billion leveraged buyout in 2007.
Shares in the company have risen more than 36 percent this
year. They closed at $57.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.