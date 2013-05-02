* First-quarter adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.00
* Revenue $163.2 mln vs est $163.8 mln
* Shares rise as much as 3 percent
May 2 DineEquity Inc, the owner of
Applebee's and IHOP restaurants, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as the company's shift to a franchise model
reduced costs.
The company sold most of its remaining Applebee's
restaurants to independent operators over the past year, moving
to a 99-percent franchise model. Most IHOP restaurants are also
run by franchisees.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3 percent to $72.38 in
early trading on Thursday.
Raymond James analyst Bryan Elliott said the company's story
now is more of a free cash flow one after it completed its
transition to a 99-percent franchise model late last year.
"Over time (free cash flow) should grow a bit faster than
revenue, and this should drive increasing cash flow to
shareholders in the form of rising dividends and share
repurchases," Elliott wrote in a client note.
The company reported a free cash flow of $59 million in the
first quarter, compared with about $44 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 34 percent to $163.2 million, mostly because of
the sale of company-owned restaurants, and was in line with
market expectations.
Systemwide sales at established U.S. restaurants fell 1.3
percent at Applebee's and 0.5 percent at IHOP as fewer diners
visited the company's restaurants.
"These comp sales results, while still slightly negative,
are good news in our view, as they demonstrate that the
company's brands are holding share (Applebee's) or gaining share
(IHOP) despite the tough environment," Elliott said.
Chains such as McDonald's Corp, Olive Garden owner
Darden Restaurants Inc and Chili's Grill & Bar parent
Brinker International Inc are struggling to grow profits
amid intense competition.
DineEquity, like most other restaurant chain operators,
struggled to attract diners who curbed spending in the quarter
due to an increase in payroll taxes and a delay in tax refunds.
Net income fell to $17.9 million, or 93 cents per share,
from $29.9 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.00 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating expenses, excluding general and
administrative costs, halved to $68.75 million in the quarter.
DineEquity reiterated its full-year forecast for U.S.
same-restaurant sales at Applebee's and IHOP, saying both would
range between a fall of 1.5 percent and a rise of 1.5 percent.
The Glendale, California-based company's stock, which has
risen about 35 percent in one year, was up 1.7 percent at $71.63
on the New York Stock Exchange.