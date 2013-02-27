Feb 27 DineEquity Inc, owner of the
Applebee's and IHOP restaurant brands, reported a 34 percent
fall in quarterly profit following the sale and refranchise of
Applebee's company-operated restaurants and due to higher income
taxes.
The company, which has been selling restaurants to
franchisees, said fourth-quarter net income fell to $18 million,
or 97 cents per share, from $27.3 million, or $1.51 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, DineEquity earned 83 cents per share in the
quarter ended Dec. 31.
Total revenue fell 35 percent to $158.6 million.
Fourth-quarter sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 18
months rose 0.9 percent at Applebee's and fell 2.6 percent at
IHOP.