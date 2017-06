Dinesh Trivedi (C) waves as he arrives at his office in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Dinesh Trivedi speaks with the media outside the parliament in New Delhi March 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI Dinesh Trivedi's resignation as railway minister has been accepted, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

Trivedi quit on Sunday after his announcement of an increase in passenger fares in last week's railway budget prompted a furious response from his Trinamool Congress party.

The resignation and the fare rollback that is likely to come, underscored the UPA government's inability to take unpopular policy steps.