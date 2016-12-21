WARSAW Dec 21 Enterprise Investors (EI) expects
the initial public offering (IPO) of Polish retailer Dino, in
which it owns a 49 percent stake, to raise more than 1 billion
zlotys ($237 million), the head of the private equity fund said.
Dino said earlier this month that EI planned to sell
potentially its entire stake in a flotation next year.
The offering could be a boost for the Warsaw bourse, which
has seen many investors turn cautious following a range of
policies from the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government
that have been criticised by the European Commission and some
credit rating agencies.
Media reports have valued Dino's IPO at around 1 billion
zlotys.
"I assume that the estimates on Dino's IPO value, provided
by the press, are based on company's results in 2015 and we are
talking about a company, which increases its profits by more
than 20 percent each year", Jacek Siwicki told Reuters.
"I hope that we will be selling the company based on its
2017 forecast. That's why one might assume that the offer's
value will be much higher than 1 billion zlotys", he added,
without providing further details.
Dino currently has 608 stores, up from 100 in 2010, mostly
in western Poland. Its revenues rose by 23 percent in 2015 to
2.6 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 42 percent
to 201 million zlotys.
($1 = 4.2264 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and
Mark Potter)