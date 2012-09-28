PARIS, Sept 28 Luxury goods maker Christian Dior sees no signs of a slowdown in China, and trends in Europe and the United States remain positive, the chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

"We don't feel a slowdown in China. Trends are good even in Europe where thankfully there are tourists [to drive demand]," said Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive of Dior, after a presentation of the spring-summer 2013 collection. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)