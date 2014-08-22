BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange
Aug 22 DIÖS : * Says signs expanded agreement with Swedbank * Says contract is for 2.5 years with value of approximately SEK 4.3 million * Says agreement is valid from 1 December
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing