May 12 British industrial wiring and component
maker Diploma Plc said first-half pretax profit rose
about 2 percent as revenue increased in all three of its
business divisions.
Diploma, which supplies hydraulic seals and components for
Formula 1 cars, said pre-tax profit rose to 24.2 million pounds
($40.75 million) in the six months ended March 31 from 23.8
million pounds a year earlier.
The London-based company, which gets about three quarters of
its revenue from outside the UK, said revenue increased about 6
percent to 148.6 million pounds, even as a strong pound
continued to weigh on its results.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
