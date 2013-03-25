March 25 Diploma Plc, a supplier of
technical products ranging from hydraulic seals to electrical
scalpels, estimated a 10 percent rise in revenue in the first
half, driven by strong sales in its life sciences business and
acquisitions.
The company estimated a 3 percent rise in revenue on an
underlying basis for the six months ending March 31.
In the life sciences business, which supplies surgical
instruments primarily in North America, first-half revenue is
estimated to increase on the back of the acquisition of 80
percent of Australia-based Diagnostic Solutions in June, and
strong growth in consumable and service sales.
The company expects the acquisition of J Royal in December
2011 by its seals unit and another two by its controls division
to drive revenue in the first half.
However, Diploma said underlying revenue in its controls
business, which accounts for about a third of the company's
revenue, was estimated to decline, hindered by the effects of
government spending cuts and economic uncertainty in the unit's
core continental European and British industrial, aerospace and
defence industries.
In the seals unit, which distributes ball bearings and seals
for bulldozers, cranes and other heavy machinery, underlying
revenue growth is estimated to be limited due to strong
prior-year comparatives.
The company estimated that operating margins have declined
from a year earlier, in line with Diploma's expectations, due to
investments.
Diploma's shares closed at 580.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.