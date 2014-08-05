Aug 5 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :

* Has concluded agreements to sell 13 properties for a total purchase consideration of 51.8 million rand, which will be used to reduce debt

* Sale will reduce number of properties in Dipula portfolio from 180 to 167

* Sale is not material enough to impact on guidance given in financial results for year ended 28 February 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: