By Alina Selyukh and Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 AT&T Inc's proposed
$48.5 billion acquisition of DirecTV is expected to get
U.S. regulatory approval as soon as next week, according to
people familiar with the matter, a decision that will combine
the country's No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest
satellite-TV provider.
The Department of Justice, which assesses whether deals
violate antitrust law, has completed its review of the merger
and is waiting on the Federal Communications Commission to wrap
up its own, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The FCC, which reviews if deals are in public interest, is
poised to approve the deal with conditions as early as next
week, according to three other people familiar with the matter.
All the sources asked not to be named because they were not
authorized to speak with the media. An AT&T spokeswoman and FCC
spokesman declined comment. Justice Department representatives
were not immediately available for comment.
AT&T's merger with DirecTV, announced in May 2014, would
create the country's largest pay-TV company, giving DirecTV a
broadband product and AT&T new avenues of growth beyond the
maturing and increasingly competitive wireless service.
The deal has been expected to pass regulatory muster in
contrast with the rival mega-merger between cable and Internet
providers Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
, which was rejected in April largely over the combined
companies' reach into the broadband market.
The FCC and AT&T have been in negotiations over conditions
for the merger for several weeks, the people said, adding that
none of the conditions are controversial enough to break the
deal.
Those conditions are expected to include assurances that
both middle-class and low-income Americans have access to
affordable high-speed Internet, including an offering of
broadband subscriptions as a standalone service without a TV
bundle, according to two of the people.
AT&T has earlier committed to expand access to broadband
service in rural areas and to offer standalone Internet service
at speeds of at least 6 Megabits per second to ensure consumers
can access rival video services online, such as Netflix.
FCC officials are also considering ways to ensure that the
conditions are properly enforced in the future, possibly through
a third-party monitor, according to the two sources.
The FCC is also weighing how to ensure the merged companies
abide by the so-called net neutrality rules, which regulate how
Internet service providers manage traffic on their networks.
AT&T has promised to abide by net neutrality principles such
as no-blocking of traffic, but is challenging in court the FCC's
newest net neutrality regulations that have expanded the
agency's authority over various deals between Internet providers
and content companies.
FCC reviewers are weighing what net neutrality-related
conditions to apply to the merger and how to address the
possibility that the court throws out the latest rules, the two
sources said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard
Orr)