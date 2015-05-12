May 12 AT&T Inc's $49-billion bid for
DirecTV is unlikely to be blocked by U.S. authorities,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission
have nearly finished their reviews, the Wall Street Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1QFPUh2)
AT&T, the second-largest U.S. wireless provider, in May last
year offered to buy DirecTV, the biggest satellite TV provider,
to create the largest U.S. pay TV company.
Regulators may still decide to impose conditions on the
deal, but do not appear to have serious concerns, the Journal
reported.
FCC staff might recommend approving the deal with certain
conditions that should be acceptable to AT&T, sources told the
paper.
One of the possible conditions AT&T could agree to involves
about how the company deals with streaming video, the Journal
added.
AT&T and DirecTV were not immediately available for comment.
The deal highlights AT&T's pressing need for fresh avenues
of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business, which has
become increasingly competitive.
DirecTV's shares were up 1.3 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
while AT&T's were up marginally after the report.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)