May 12 AT&T Inc's $49-billion bid for
DirecTV is unlikely to be blocked by U.S. authorities,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Regulators at both the Justice Department and the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) are nearing a decision that is
poised to clear the deal with some conditions, people familiar
with the review had previously told Reuters.
AT&T has not yet met with FCC reviewers to hash out the
details of those conditions, but the negotiations were expected
to begin in a matter of days, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
One of the possible conditions AT&T could agree to involves
how the company deals with streaming video, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1QFPUh2)
AT&T declined to comment and DirecTV was not immediately
available for comment. An FCC spokesman declined to comment.
AT&T, the second-largest U.S. wireless provider, in May last
year offered to buy DirecTV, the biggest satellite TV provider,
to create the largest U.S. pay TV company.
The deal highlights AT&T's pressing need for fresh avenues
of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business, which has
become increasingly competitive.
AT&T's shares were up 0.7 percent at $33.71, while DirecTV
rose 1.6 percent to $90.83.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru and Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)