Sept 22 Direct Energie SA :

* Signs partnership with Audi France concerning green energy offer for the Audi A3 Sportback E-tron

* Belledonne hydroelectric dam will supply electricity to the grid for every kilowatt used by drivers of the Audi A3 Sportback E-tron Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHUG5Dl1fk] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)