LONDON Dec 1 An increasing number of direct
lending funds are emerging in Europe's loan market as demand for
the product remains strong, despite banks' renewed appetite to
lend, banking sources said.
New and existing players are raising funds including BNY
Mellon's private debt platform Alcentra, which closed an 850
million euro (1.06 billion US dollar) European direct lending
fund on November 24, while Intermediate Capital Group is
gearing up to raise a second European direct lending fund after
investing a majority of its first fund.
Appetite for the product is drawing investments from
European, US and Asian investors, eager to get a piece of the
action.
"There was tremendous interest across Europe, the US and
Asia from pension funds, insurance companies and
high-net-worth-individuals wanting to invest in our European
direct lending fund," said Jack Yang, Alcentra's managing
director and global head of business development.
"The idea of generating low-to-mid-teen returns with no
leverage is very appealing. It really fits a sweet spot as
investors have struggled with low returns in traditional fixed
income products."
ICG's second European fund is expected to exceed the 1.7
billion euros raised in its first fund, which closed in April.
KKR is also stepping up its efforts in the direct
lending space in Europe and is planning to put in excess of 1
billion euros to work in the form of senior loans.
Meanwhile, Permira Debt Managers is aiming to raise a new
800 million euro direct lending fund, increased from its initial
target of 500 million euros following strong demand.
VARYING RETURNS
Returns vary between the funds depending on whether they are
offering senior debt or unitranche and mezzanine products, with
ICG targeting around 7-10 percent while others such as Alcentra
charge in the low to mid-teens.
While direct lending filled a funding gap in the wake of the
financial crisis as banks took a step back due to liquidity
restraints, renewed bank liquidity and appetite to lend has led
a number of bankers to question the need for direct lending.
"There is a deep and liquid bank lending market with
considerable appetite for leverage right now," a senior
leveraged finance banker said.
"At the small end of the scale, banks have extensive
connections with a huge number of companies and they want to
lend money to them. At the big end of the scale, both local and
international banks are prepared to lend money. It raises the
question of whether there really is an unfulfilled need for
direct lenders to step into."
However, while banks are eager to lend on plain vanilla
transactions there is consensus among many bankers and direct
lenders that there is still substantial demand for direct
lenders on more complicated deals.
Direct lenders that are able to take a view on more complex
deals and have the infrastructure and resources to originate and
manage portfolios are expected to be a permanent feature of the
loan market.
"It is still quite a bifurcated market where banks are keen
to do very plain vanilla transactions," a direct lender said.
"Then there is the stuff that is a little bit more
complicated, bespoke, requires more due diligence and something
where the borrower needs something different to what banks can
offer, that is where the direct lenders can offer real value. In
volatile environments as well, there is real relevance for this
kind of capital."
FLEXIBLE FRIENDS
Borrowers are attracted to direct lenders offering bullet
facilities instead of amortising facilities provided by banks. A
lot of direct lenders are able to offer more flexibility on
their loans compared with banks, which can be useful for
companies in growth mode such as UK green energy business
Anesco.
Alcentra announced on November 28 the closing of a
unitranche financing for CBPE Capital's acquisition of Anesco.
The business is fairly new and revenues have grown over the past
two year to 100 million pounds (157.09 million US dollar) from
21 million pounds.
"We have seen the banks being a bit more aggressive this
year and when we consider transactions, the banks seem to be
around them," Natalia Tsitoura, executive director at Alcentra
said. "But it really does come down to each direct lender's
ability to source opportunities through their direct channels,
we knew CBPE for years. Our pipeline is extremely busy and
opportunities are definitely out there."
KKR provided Germany-headquartered automotive engineering
company Amtek Global Technologies, a subsidiary of listed
component manufacturer Amtek Auto, a 235 million euro loan in
November to refinance debt.
KKR stepped in to provide the financing to Amtek after
Barclays and Jefferies failed to syndicate the deal over the
summer to institutional investors in the leveraged loan market.
KKR has been providing senior debt on an ad hoc basis, but
making a bigger push into the direct lending market will fill a
risk/return spectrum that they are not already participating in.
KKR has lent senior debt through its CLO platform gaining
returns of 4 percent. Its mezzanine gives returns in the low
teens while its special situations fund provides returns in the
high teens. It will target returns of 7-10 percent through
senior direct lending.
The US loan market is much more fund-driven, compared with
Europe, which is arguably over-banked. While Europe is unlikely
to match the fund to bank composition in the US, many lenders
see a change in the landscape of the European loan market, where
the percentage of funds increase, driven in considerable part by
direct lenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.8021 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.6366 British pound)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)