LONDON Oct 17 Direct Line Insurance Group , the newly floated British insurer, said on Wednesday that a 34.5 percent stake in the company was sold through its initial public offering, after Goldman Sachs exercised an over-allotment option.

The insurer was floated by parent company Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this month and the bank retains a 65.3 percent stake in Direct Line following the exercise of the over-allotment option.