Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 17 Direct Line Insurance Group , the newly floated British insurer, said on Wednesday that a 34.5 percent stake in the company was sold through its initial public offering, after Goldman Sachs exercised an over-allotment option.
The insurer was floated by parent company Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this month and the bank retains a 65.3 percent stake in Direct Line following the exercise of the over-allotment option.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.