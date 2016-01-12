Jan 12 Direct Line Insurance Group said it estimated total claims of between 110 million pounds and 140 million pounds (about $160-$203 million) from the three storms that hit Britain in December.

The company, Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected claims in both its home and commercial divisions. Home claims from the storms Desmond, Eva and Frank are likely to be 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds.

Claims in its commercial unit are expected to be between 30 million pounds and 40 million pounds, Direct Line said. ($1 = 0.6887 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)