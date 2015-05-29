May 29 Britain's largest motor insurer Direct
Line Insurance Group Plc said it would pay a special
dividend of 27.5 pence per share following the completion of
disposal of its international division.
The insurer said the special dividend would equate to about
412.5 million pounds and would be paid as interim dividend for
the financial year ending December 31, 2015.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company were up 0.5 percent at 338.8
pence at 1141 GMT.
Direct Line had said in September it would return most of
the net proceeds from the sale of its Italian and German
businesses to Spanish insurance company Mapfre for 550
million euros last year.
Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Privilege and
the Green Flag roadside recovery service, also said it would
propose a share capital consolidation alongside the special
dividend.
Shore Capital's Eamonn Flanagan told Reuters the dividend
payout was in line with expectations.
Deutsche Bank analyst Oliver Steel said in September Direct
Line shareholders should expect up to 26 pence once the deal is
finalised.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Roche)