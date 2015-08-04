Aug 4 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, the UK's largest motor insurer, said its first-half profit from continuing operations rose nearly 50 percent, helped by an absence of claims due to major weather events and higher-than-expected reserve releases.

The specialist car insurer, most known for its brands Churchill, Green Flag, NIG and Privilege, said overall motor prices increased by 5.9 percent in the second quarter of 2015 from a year earlier.

Pretax profit rose to 315 million pounds ($491.49 million)for the half-year ended June 30, from 211.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6409 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)