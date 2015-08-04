* Profit from cont ops rises 50 pct
* Q2 motor prices up nearly 6 pct
* Motor prices beat industry tracker ABI's index
* Stock among top gainers on FTSE-100 Index
By Aashika Jain
Aug 4 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,
Britain's largest motor insurer, posted a robust 50 percent jump
in first-half profit from continuing operations, beating
analysts' expectations.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company surged to an all-time high on
Tuesday, ranking among the top gainers on the index.
Direct Line, most known for its brands Churchill, Green
Flag, NIG and Privilege, said it had benefited from an absence
of claims due to major weather events and higher-than-expected
reserve releases.
The specialist car insurer reported an increase of 5.9
percent in overall motor prices for the second quarter of 2015
from a year earlier, higher than a 2.9 percent rise reported by
the ABI Quarterly Average Private Comprehensive Motor Insurance
Premium tracker.
The sharp rise in motor premiums comes after three years of
premium declines in the UK's motor insurance industry, which has
been battered by fierce competition.
Data from price comparison website Confused.com and
consultants Towers Watson also showed that after three years of
falling prices, car insurance premiums rose in the second
quarter by an average 3.6 percent over the last 12 months.
Direct Line, which competes with Admiral Group, RSA
Insurance and Aviva, however, maintained a
cautious view on the motor insurance market.
"By pricing 6 pct, we believe we have managed to match
claims inflation but its too early to say that the motor market
is pricing claims inflation or it is a turnaround," Chief
Financial Officer John Reizenstein told reporters on a
conference call.
Pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 315 million
pounds ($491.49 million)for the half-year ended June 30, from
211.7 million pounds a year earlier, while gross written premium
from ongoing operations rose 0.4 percent to 1.55 billion pounds.
Direct Line said it would pay an interim dividend of 4.6
pence, from 4.4 pence last year.
The company paid a special dividend of 27.5 pence per share
this June as it returned the net proceeds from the sale of its
international division, which it sold to focus on general
insurance in the UK.
RBC Capital Markets analysts said they expected Direct
Line's strong balance sheet to yield more special dividends.
The company's shares were up 2 percent at 373 pence at 0844
GMT.
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)